NAC orients judges on HIV and Aids Prevention and Management Act of 2018

The National Aids Commission (NAC) last week conducted an orientation for the Judiciary officials on the HIV and Aids Prevention and Management Act of 2018 aimed at equipping judicial officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively implement the Act and address HIV-related issues in the justice system.

The orientation session was officially opened by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Malawi Hon. Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, SC, who acknowledged that lack of adequate knowledge about the HIV and AIDS Prevention and Management Act was a challenge among judges in the administration of justice, especially when dealing with people living with HIV whose rights have been violated.

The National AIDS Commission (NAC) organized the orientation in partnership with the Judicial Training Committee.

Mzikamanda applauded NAC for collaborating with the Judiciary Training Committee to bring together judges of the High Court to be capacitated on the law, underscoring the importance of capacitating judges with HIV and AIDS Prevention and Management Act to improve administration of justice to people living with HIV whose rights have been violated.

‘This is the way to go, as carriers of the Malawi Constitution, we need to be acquainted with every piece of legislation exiting in the country for smooth administration of justice and I’d like to thank the National AIDS Commission for the orientation of judges, but this should trickle down to all judicial staff for us to speak with one voice,” stated the Chief Justice.

Speaking earlier, NAC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Beatrice Matanje said the session was convened to sensitize judges on the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Management) Act No. 9 of 2018.

According to Dr. Matanje, the Act is a comprehensive legislation aimed at preventing the spread of HIV, managing and controlling HIV, and protecting the rights of people living with HIV in Malawi. She indicated that Judges play a pivotal role in upholding the Act in ensuring that justice and dignity for those affected are respected.

“This is a much-awaited session, and it is my sincere hope that the session will enhance your understanding, promote empathy, and equip you to apply the Act effectively. As concerned parties, I would request that we work together to reduce stigma, promote awareness, and support those living with HIV. This is a critical element that would increase access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment services to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030”, explained Dr. Matanje.

The Judiciary Training Committee Chairperson Hon. Justice Violet Chipao also delivered her speech to mark the official opening of the orientation session.

The orientation session was organised to sensitize the Judges about the existence of the law, discuss an outline of the key elements of the Act and to understand the punishment regime for the statute law.

In 2024, NAC organized a similar orientation session for the magistrates. Experts have described the HIV and Aids Prevention and Management Act of 2018 as landmark legislation aimed at preventing the spread of HIV, protecting the rights of people living with HIV, and promoting access to treatment and care.

The Act provides a framework for addressing HIV-related issues, including discrimination, confidentiality, and access to justice.

