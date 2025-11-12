Governance commentator Peter Mumba demands probe into Mega Farms, DRC Fuel Deal

Mzuzu-based social and governance commentator, Peter Mumba, has made a spirited appeal to the recently-inducted members of parliament (MPs) to ) to facilitate comprehensive investigations into various government projects, highlighting Mega Farms Project and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fuel deal with the previous administration.

In his call to action, Mumba has emphasized the need for the incumbent administration to address critical issues affecting the country’s development and integrity.

He made the call in a telephone interview on Wednesday, emphasizing that by thoroughly investigating these matters, Malawians will be afforded an opportunity to “uncover the truth and take correction action” against financial mis-dealings in government projects, or potential corruption.

He further stated that such investigations would expose responsible culprits, clarify their roles, and prevent future misconduct, which will ultimately, fosters trust in institutions, promotes fair governance, and help implement corrective measures to improve the integrity of public administration.

“Malawi’s progress is being hindered by these unresolved matters, and it’s imperative we get answers. The mega farms initiative, meant to boost food security, has raised more questions than answers. Who are the beneficiaries? How much have they paid or received? Transparency is key to ensuring this program benefits the people,” said Mumba.

Probe DRC Fuel Deal

Mumba has also raised concerns regarding a fuel deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), emphasizing the need to identify responsible parties involved and clarify their roles. He said this is critical in preventing corruption and misuse of public funds in such high-stakes transactions.

“The DRC fuel deal has also sparked controversy. Who was responsible for this deal? What role did they play? We demand, as Malawians, a thorough investigation into these matters. The revelations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Energy must be scrutinized, and those responsible must face the law,” he added.

Address Forex Issues

Mumba observed that a significant challenge facing Malawi is the persistent foreign exchange (Forex) shortages. He called for a diligent uncovering of the true causes of the forex scarcity and the implementation of corrective measures, saying ensuring a stable forex market is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

Implement Reforms for Transparency

In conclusion, Mumba called for comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in all government dealings, stating that these reforms are crucial to building a resilient, fair, and trustworthy governance system that serves the best interests of Malawians.

This call for action reflects a deep desire among Malawians for honest and responsible leadership. To realize these goals, it is imperative that the government responds with transparency, commitment, and a genuine desire to serve the people.

