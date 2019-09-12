Suncrest Creameries shut down for non-compliance with environmental guidelines

Government has with immediate effect closed down Suncrest Creameries Company Limited as a result of health concerns.

The company contravened section 42 of the Environment Management Act, which stipulates that no person shall discharge or emit any pollutant in the environment except in accordance with this Act.

The closure follows an inspection of the company on 10th September, where it was found that, there was discharge of untreated water.

The findings from government officials revealed that the untreated water flaws directly into the Mudi river.

According to reports, it was also observed that the company does not have pre-treatment plant as required by the Act.

Meanwhile, the company will be closed until such a time when the order is lifted and when necessary mitigating measures are taken.

Efforts to talk to Suncrest officials proved futile at the time of posting the story online.

