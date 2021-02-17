Sunseed Oil donates PPE to Kasungu Hospital

Sunseed Oil Limited has supported Kasungu District Hospital with some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to help it fight the second Covid-19 wave which has hit the hospital hard due to a sharp rise in cases.

According to Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr Emmanuel Golombe, the new wave has seen the rise of admissions and deaths with 500 positive cases registered so far.

He said the impact was too big and the PPE donation was a relief on the hospital’s part.

“During the first wave, we did not have too many admissions but in the last two weeks, we have a huge number of people being admitted. So you can see the situation has been overwhelming and receiving support from Sunseed Oil is really a relief,” Golombe added.

Sunseed Oil Projects Manager, Chipiliro Kantikana said the donation was a gesture of giving back to Kasungu communities who produce raw materials which the company uses in manufacturing their products.

“We know the hospital was serving the people who we work with and sometimes the hospital faces challenges to source supplies so we thought we would give them a starter pack,” he pointed out.

The donated items included gowns, hand sanitizers, masks and face shields worth K1.3 million.

The Company has donated PPEs to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

