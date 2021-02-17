Wanderers assistant coach Kaunda wants to leave on humanitarian grounds

Mighty Wanderers assistant coach Oskar Kaunda has written the club asking permission to relocate to Karonga, his home district, so he can attend to his ailing mother

Kaunda has asked to leave as the struggling Lali Lubani Road outfit is preparing for the resumption of TNM Super League.

Reads the letter: “ I write to seek permission for a break so that I can attend to some urgent family matters in Karonga.

“My mother has been sick for a while and I want to temporarily relocate to Karonga so that I can take care of her.”

Kaunda confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Wanderers club is yet to respond to it.

