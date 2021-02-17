Wanderers assistant coach Kaunda wants to leave on humanitarian grounds
Mighty Wanderers assistant coach Oskar Kaunda has written the club asking permission to relocate to Karonga, his home district, so he can attend to his ailing mother
Kaunda has asked to leave as the struggling Lali Lubani Road outfit is preparing for the resumption of TNM Super League.
Reads the letter: “ I write to seek permission for a break so that I can attend to some urgent family matters in Karonga.
“My mother has been sick for a while and I want to temporarily relocate to Karonga so that I can take care of her.”
Kaunda confirmed the authenticity of the letter.
Wanderers club is yet to respond to it.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Yebo nadi pano, apart from the sad news, but go and develop the north. I feel sorry when I hear northerners crying about the non development of their region but I ask a question, who is developing the other regions? It’s them, many well to do northerners have built mansions in Blantyre and Lilongwe leaving Mzuzu as a squatter camp. All retired officers from the north have settled in other regions leaving the north to Tanzanians, come on northerners, it’s time you go back and develop your region. North is a beautiful region with hills and lakes and a good… Read more »