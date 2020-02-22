Super League coaches to undergo refresher course

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will conduct a two-day refresher course for all Head Coaches in the Super League next week at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

FAM Technical Director, John Kaputa, FAM Technical Development Officer, Benjamin Kumwenda and Chairperson for the National Football Coaches Association, Stuart Mbolembole, will be facilitators at the course.

Speaking ahead of the course, one of the facilitators, Benjamin Kumwenda, said the course which commences this Monday will bring together Malawi’s top flight league coaches so that they can share ideas on new coaching models.

“When the season starts, coaches do not engage each other as everyone focuses on their own teams. This course will therefore help them to share notes on how they can improve the performance of their players in the 2020 season.

“Football is dynamic, it keeps on changing and the coaches should cope with the change. As such, we will look at the progressive coaching model, which most coaches are used to; and the Global, Analytical and Global (GAG) model so that the coaches may have varying approaches in drilling their players in order to improve our game.

“As an association, we would like all the elite league coaches to be on the same level and equipped with modern top level ideas as they also deal with players called for our national teams,” retorted Kumwenda.

Mzuzu-based football follower, Draxon Maloya, says while the initiative is good, the office of the Technical Director at FAM went to sleep as this should have taken place some time back and not now when teams have already started preparing for the 2020 season which begins in three weeks time.

“Teams have already started training and some are even engaging themselves in strength testing matches. January would have been ideal for this course,” remarks Maloya.

Head Coach for newly-promoted EKwendeni Hammers, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, is expected to attend the course and feels it is so important.

“I personally think this course is important for us coaches. I believe after the course we will go back to our clubs with additional ideas that will help our players to perform well on the pitch,” Mwafulirwa said.

Senior national team coaches will also attend the course and use the platform to engage local coaches on how best to utilise local players at the national team.

