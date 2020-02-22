Joseph Kamwendo to launch football foundation

Former Be Forward Wanderers player, Joseph Kamwendo will on March 7, 2020 launch Joseph Kamwendo Foundation at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The foundation aims at promoting sports among the youth through among others holding school competition tournaments.

Kamwendo a sole founder of the foundation said the establishment of the foundation is one way of giving back to Malawians having rallied behind him throughout his football career.

“I am retiring from football and I want to continue supporting the youth who aspire to become best footballers in the future.

“The foundation will also reach out to all primary and secondary schools of the country through national competition tournaments,” he said.

Kamwendo believes that Malawian football could only reach higher standards if huge investments are made in the youth.

“I have always had passion for football and this is why I formed the Joseph Kamwendo Select, a new football team on the land,” he explained.

During the launch, Kamwendo plans to have a football match between Joseph Kamwendo (JK) select and Flame’s legends.

“The match has been organized as one way of helping the new boys to gain some skills from the legends.This will not be the first and last games but the foundation will continue on having such games to continue on perfecting youths football skills,” Kamwendo added.

Flames legends team will have players like Fischer Kondowe, Swadik Sanudi, Peter Mponda, Russell Mwafulirwa, Elvis Kafoteka and Emmanuel Chipatala among others.

