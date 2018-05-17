Super Sakuwa donates towards Beautify Malawi’s ‘My Clean School’ competition

Super Sakuwa Steel Limited, Lilongwe-based manufacturers of high quality iron sheets, donated K700,000 to Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust to enable the organization fulfil the daunting task of ensuring hygiene and cleanliness in the country.

Sales and Marketing Executive for Super Sakuwa Steel limited Enoch Chithonje presented the donation at Zomba State House during BEAM Trust’s third finals of ‘My Clean School, My Pride’ competition.

For three years now, BEAM Trust in partnership with the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) have been implementing the initiative which promotes competition among private schools in maintaining high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in their premises.

“The importance of hygiene and cleanliness cannot be overemphasized. As Supper Sakuwa Steel limited, we are proud to support BEAM Trust as it leads the nation in this noble cause,” said Chithonje in an interview after making the cash donation.

The First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, who is Founder and Matron of BEAM Trust, presided over the finals attended by scores of children drawn from various schools across the country.

She urged the participating schools to remain focused in ensuring hygiene and cleanliness, reiterating that this is the only precursor for healthy life and learning.

“As BEAM Trust, we feel encouraged by the growing number of individuals and companies willing to support us. This competition will continue and I promise you the best prize materials for your hard work,” the First Lady told the excited and cheering students.

According to BEAM Trust Chairperson and Trustee Dingiswayo Jere and ISAMA President Joseph Patel, the competition is indeed relevant because sanitation has improved in many private schools across the country.

Jere disclosed, “We will even involve public schools in next year’s competition”.

Chisapi Schools from Blantyre scooped position one in this year’s my clean school, my pride competition.

Domasi CCAP National Secondary School came second.

Wukani Private Schools from Mzuzu and St John’s Catholic Secondary School from Lilongwe shared the third place.

All the national winners received wheelbarrows, shovels, bins and several other cleaning accessories.

However, Chisapi also received a big TV screen and new modern mower for being number one while Domasi added a TV on their material prizes for being second.

