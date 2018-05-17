Malawi’s Maestros Leadership Team named among top global social enterprises

Charles Lipenga’s Maestros Leadership Team has been named as one of the top global social enterprises by UK-based ‘The Collective Foundation, and Lipenga will be amongst those that will attend this year’s cohort of the Collective Global Accelerator (CGA) in London this June.

Lipenga, who was ranked among the top most inspiring youth in Africa in 2018, is one of the two Africans who will attend the conference alongside South Africa’s Momysays co-founder Shaney Vijendranath.

In an interview, Lipenga said he was extremely thrilled.

“I am extremely thrilled and grateful to God and my amazing team of maestros across the world. It is a great honour to be chosen to represent our team, Malawi and Africa globally.

“I also believe coming from a small country which is ranked among the poorest nations is motivation enough for young people out there to keep believing and not give up on their dreams, dream big and acquire necessary skills because your dreams are valid just as you are,” said Lipenga.

He added: “Your ideas and visions might just be what your country needs, perhaps what the world needs, don’t rob us from that blessing. I personally see this as a special blessing for me to bless others.”

Maestros Leadership Team was recently featured in the ‘One Young World Annual Impact Report 2017 for the contributions made towards the United Nations’ global goals.

The team focuses on developing and equipping young people into leaders with, motivated by service to humanity and driven by sustainable results to achieve an Africa that is politically, socially and economically successful.

Maestros Team also built an online community of leaders and they are also working on a platform that markets young peoples’ skills and easily connects young people to mentors to be able to share knowledge and expertise in different ways.

