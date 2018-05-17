Malawi U-20 leaves for Angola: Coach Mwase says ‘mission possible’ to overturn results

Malawi Under-20 national football team has left the country for Angola for the return leg of a 2019 CAF Youth Championship Second Round Qualifer against Angola’s Os Palanquinhas.

The Junior Flames departed Chileka International Airport at 9 am ahead of Sunday’s encounter in Angola’s Capital Luanda.

Before departure, Coach Meke Mwase said his troops are ready to fight back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered at home in the firts leg last Saturday.

Mwase said they are going to Angola not as tourists but men on a serious mission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :