Malawi U-20 leaves for Angola: Coach Mwase says ‘mission possible’ to overturn results

May 17, 2018 1 Comment

Malawi Under-20 national football team has left the country for Angola  for the return leg of a 2019 CAF Youth Championship Second Round Qualifer against Angola’s Os Palanquinhas.

The Junior Flames 

The Junior Flames departed  Chileka International Airport at 9 am ahead of Sunday’s encounter in Angola’s Capital Luanda.

Before departure, Coach Meke Mwase said  his troops are ready to fight back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered at home in the firts leg last Saturday.

Mwase said they are going to Angola not as tourists but men on a serious mission.

Gidz
Guest
Gidz

Wish you all the best Mwase. Let the boys be composed from the start. Am sure they will come back. A reversal scoreline is possible.
Let's fight it all into 90 mins plus the injury time.
Best of luck.

4 minutes ago

