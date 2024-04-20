Super Sakuwa Steel Limited sponsoring Kamuzu Barracks FC in TNM supper league

Super Sakuwa Steel Limited—suppliers of high quality iron sheets and other construction materials—has come to the aid of Kamuzu Barracks FC, who began this season’s TNM supper league “without any sponsor”.

Among other things, Super Sakuwa Steel Limited has bought and rebranded the new jersey for Kamuzu Barracks FC and is bankrolling man of the match awards for the club’s players.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides on Friday at Kamuzu Barracks, Super Sakuwa Steel Limited Logistics and Distribution Manager Michael Valantini said the company looks forward to a partnership that benefits all.

“We have a lot of customers in the barracks and among supporters of Kamuzu Barracks FC who are buying materials from us and contributing to our growth. We are reciprocating this gesture through sponsorship of their own football team, knowing that this will further encourage them to support us even more,” said Valantini.

According to Valantini, if the team wins a game, the man of the match receives MK100,000 kwacha. If the team achieves a draw or loses, the man of the match receives MK50,000.

Lieutenant colonel Saul Chinkhombe, Patron of Kamuzu Barracks FC, said the sponsorship is timely.

“Super Sakuwa Steel Limited has energized our club’s efforts to do better in the TNM supper league. The players will work extra hard owing to the man of the match pledges,” he said.

Godfrey Makawano, from MDF Sports and Culture, said Super Sakuwa Steel Limited’s gesture signifies the trust the corporate world has in Kamuzu Barracks FC.

