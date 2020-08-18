SuperSport launches new channel line-up

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will from September 1, enjoy special dedicated channels for leagues and sports, among them the Premier League, La Liga, WWE, UFC, tennis, motorsport, golf and several others, which will now have a home to call their own.

SuperSport’s decision is to drop the numbering system it has used for its channels for more than two decades, replacing them with a thematic offering around individual sports to ensure it makes it easier for viewers to find their favourite sports.

New to DStv Premium customers across the continent will be the launch of SuperSport Grandstand, which will come immediately after Blitz at the front of the line-up.

Grandstand will be hosted in studio on weekends and will guide viewers to the wide selection of sport on the World of Champions, cutting between live events and simultaneously directing viewers to the channel on which the best sporting action is available.

On DStv there will now be up to 19 SuperSport channels in all, including a ‘Variety’ channel offering. In addition, DStv’s new sports line-up also includes ESPN and ESPN 2, on channels 218 and 219.

GOtv offers 5 Supersport channels, plus the recently relaunched ESPN on channel 37.

“This is a landmark decision in SuperSport’s history and one I’m convinced will add a fresh and invigorating dimension to our broadcasts,” Gideon Khobane, Chief Executive of SuperSport, is quoted as saying in a statement.

“The changes will mean that additional SuperSport channels of local and international sporting content will be added to the DStv and GOtv platforms.”

SuperSport broadcasts more live sport than any other broadcaster internationally and as much as these options are incredibly valuable to fans, the depth and breadth of content can make it difficult to find what they’re looking for.

“Exhaustive market research has shown that fans would prefer to enjoy the sport of their choice on a dedicated, named channel,” Khobane said.

“The new strategy will more closely align channel names in across the continent and will indicate a clear destination for fans’ favourite sports.”

The new names will be:

* SuperSport Blitz, which remains home for all the latest breaking news and updates from around the sports world, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

* SuperSport Grandstand showcasing all of SuperSport’s live programming with a focus on football and the best live sport across all our channels.

* SuperSport Football Plus brings viewers the top UEFA Champions League matches from across the best football leagues in the world, game highlights, goal summaries, news and magazine shows.

* SuperSport Premier League will be the home of action from England’s Premier League with the best games, highlights and coverage of EPL. The channel will also broadcast FA Cup and other international action.

* SuperSport La Liga is new home for Spanish football and will focus on La Liga action, the home of El Clasico, and other international football.

* SuperSport Football will offer selected access to matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, African football leagues and others.

* SuperSport Variety 1, 2, 3 and 4 will cover football, WWE, athletics, Marathons, boxing and a range of other events, both African and international.

* SuperSport Action, your home for combat sports such as MMA – featuring the UFC, EFC and boxing from around the globe.

* SuperSport Rugby, the central hub for all rugby.

* SuperSport Cricket is home for Test matches, One Day Internationals, IPL cricket and everything involving bats and balls.

* SuperSport Golf, SuperSport Tennis and SuperSport Motorsport respectively, with each channel dedicated to its specific sport.

* WWE Channel brings the best of action from the WWE universe.

* SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360 continue to provide Portuguese commentary of the best sporting action from around the world.

In addition to SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Football, SuperSport La Liga and Maximo 360 – GOtv viewers can also enjoy SuperSport Select 1 and SuperSport Select 2 variety channels featuring action from major football leagues, boxing, athletics, marathons and much more.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares