Supreme Court adjourns Attorney General’s appeal to stop demos

The Supreme Court in Blantyre has adjourned a case in which Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale appealed against a High Court ruling that allowed Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations to continue.

Justice Lovemore Chikopa adjourned the matter after deliberating for almost two hours in his chamber.

Lawyer representing Human Rights Defenders Coalition Nkhwima Mchizi could not divulge more about what happened in the court.

He said “I would confirm that we were in the chamber before the Justice Chikopa on an application which was made by the Attorney General.

“I can only confirm on the hearing of the said application and also confirm that the matter has been adjourned for seven days so after the seven days we will be back in court”.

Attorney General Kaphale asked the High Court to consider stopping the HRDC from organizing anti Jane Ansah demonstrations until the presidential elections case is over among other reasons.

After hearing the case, however, High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed Kaphale’s prayer buying HRDC’s arguments that demonstrations are rights which cannot be taken away.

In his appeal, Kaphale outlined five counts which indicated that judge Nyirenda made an error in law and fact for failing to find that the demonstrations in issue are unlawful and therefore not covered under section 38 of the constitution.

This means that HRDC is at liberty to continue holding demonstrations until the ruling is made on the matter.

In their last demonstrations, the HRDC promised to mobilize people and demonstrate and hold vigils in the country’s airports and boarders.

