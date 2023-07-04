Suspected CDF abuse, corrupt practices in bridge construction in Ntcheu South Constituency

There is speculation in Ntcheu South Constituency that the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), is investigating corrupt practices in the construction of Kamwendo-Chiole bridge in Gomani Chikuse Ward in the constituency, formerly known as Ntcheu West.

The bridge in Traditional Authority Kwataine, reportedly pegged at MK12 million, allegedly cost MK55 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The issue even came up during an anti-corruption clinic ACB held in the area, according to Ntcheu District Commissioner George Ngaiyaye.

Among others, council officials, a Member of Parliament, a councillor and a contractor are reportedly under probe.

ACB Spokesperson, Egrita Ndala, promised to come back to Nyasa Times to confirm whether or not the bureau is indeed investigating the matter.

She referred us to the ACB Facebook page dubbed Anti-Corruption Bureau Malawi for more information on the anti-corruption clinics the bureau held across Ntcheu.

According to Ngaiyaye, during the ACB clinic in Ntcheu South Constituency, communities presented to the body corrupt practices happening in their area, including the Kamwendo-Chiole bridge issue.

“I know that something fishy happened on that bridge. However, since the anti-corruption clinic, I do not know what the ACB is doing about the matter. I am not even aware if the ACB is doing any investigations on that issue,” Ngaiyaye said.

The DC also refused to comment on the specific amounts involved in the project.

According to the ACB Facebook page, the anti-corruption clinics, aimed at bringing services of the bureau to the people, took place across Ntcheu from 9th to 19th May.

Within those two weeks, according to the page, the bureau conducted sensitizations, road shows, procurement audits, media interactions, sports bonanzas and public forums, among other activities.

The bureau also received and processed complaints from people.

As Nyasa Times compiled this report for publication, Ndala had not returned to confirm if the bureau is really doing any investigations on the Kamwendo-Chiole bridge project.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!