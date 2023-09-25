Suspected Food poisoning at Lunzu secondary school students 70 hospitalised

Health authorities in Blantyre have suspended the provision of nsima at Lunzu secondary school after over 70 students fell ill in what hospital staff at Mlambe said food poisoning.

The students were rushed to Mlambe hospital in Blantyre in critical condition this morning after they fell ill on Sunday evening after their supper.

Most of them were vomiting and complained of stomach pains and lab tests showed food poisoning which they think was a pesticide which was applied in maize which was then ground into flour and used for the supper on Sunday.

A statement that the Blantyre District Health Office has released says their preliminary findings indicate that the incident may have resulted from the nsima that was given to the students on Sunday that was either not thoroughly cooked or the flour used contained maize preservation chemicals.

“Going forward, the school has suspended the provision of nsima as we provide rice to the students until we conclude the investigations,” reads the statement signed by Director of Health and Social Services in Blantyre Gift Kawalazira.

The statement further says that 131 students were affected and 42 students are still admitted to Mlambe Hospital.

The Ministry of Education also says it has ordered the suspension of all food services provided at Lunzu secondary school..

In a statement, the ministry’s public relations officer, Mphatso Mkuonera, said most affected students are responding well to treatment.

He said: “We would like to confirm that the development is true. So far, 45 students have been affected, but most of them are responding to treatment well. Currently, three of the learners are still at the hospital waiting for further observation.”

It has transpired that health authorities are allowing the provision of rice only for breakfast, lunch and supper.

