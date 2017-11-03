Sweden based Malawi player up for two awards

Sweden based Malawian women’s football star striker Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for two awards in the top league, Damallsvenskan.

Tabitha, who plays for Kvarnsvedens IK, has been nominated for Best Forward alongside Stina Blackstenius and Most Valuable Player competing with Filippah Angeldahl and Mia Person.

According to JWsports1.com she is in a good position to win the Best Forward having scored 24 goals for Kvarnsvedens IK in 20 games.

“Though she didn’t clinch either of awards last season she is the favourite to win the best forward award which has been nominated alongside reigning World Player of the Year Lieke Martens,” states the report.

The former DD Sunshine was also top scorer in 2014 for Krokom/Dvarsatts in her debutant professional season and repeated the feat while playing for new club Kvarnsveden which is then in the second tier.

The Malawian star, who was the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Football Championship top goal scorer, and been Nigerian defender Faith Ikidi are the only African player to be nominated for the awards.

Tabitha is also chasing unprecedented record as the second African player to win Golden Boot Award in Sweden after Gael le Enganamouit.

Tabitha’s sister Temwa who was playing for Blantyre Zero, also joined her at the club this season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :