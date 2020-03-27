Swini to play for Civo United

As preparations for the 2020 TNM Super League season continue, Civil Service United Football Club hopes to utilise the services of Charles Swini in goals.

The former Flames goalkeeper is training with the club after returning from Mozambique where he was plying his trade.

Civil Service United Football Club will face Silver Strikers in their first league game of the 2020 season at home.

Coach for Civo, Eliya Kananji, says Swini’s experience will be very crucial for the club this season.

“The club is doing everything possible to finalise the process of getting clearance from his former club in Mozambique. We feel his experience in goals as well as his command of the game will help us in the league.

“When everything is finalised, our supporters will see him manning our goal posts,” remarked Kananji.

