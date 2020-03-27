Machinga District Hospital prepares for coronavirus

Machinga district director of health and social services Arnold Kapachipa says the district’s hospital has put in place coronavirus prevention measures to ensure patients’ safety.

He said this in an interview on Tuesday following a meeting held on Monday on the same.

“We came up with measures such as placing hand-washing facilities at entry points and offices,” he said.

Kapachipa said the main gate would be opened to patients and staff while the minor gate would be closed.

“Only one guardian will be allowed per patient and visitors will be handling over any items to guardian at the main gate,” he said.

He also said the outpatient department would open early to relieve congestion of patients and guardians.

“We are following up with Central Medical Stores Trust on additional face-masks for health workers and those in need,” said Kapachika.

The meeting on Monday followed that on March 17 at the district council where stakeholders proposed a workplan for coronavirus prevention.

The council agreed to raise awareness on coronavirus through sensitisation meetings to district council structures and orient 1 000 health workers on the virus.

Machinga district commissioner Rosemary Nawasha encouraged officials to have hand-washing facilities in their offices.

