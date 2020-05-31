Tabitha Chawinga happy to return to the pitch

Malawi women’s football export to China, Tabitha Chawinga, says she hopes for a successful football season after COVID-19 lockdown as football returns soon in China.

Reports indicate that the pandemic has significantly subsided in China and the lockdown has been lifted. Chawinga’s team has started training and recently had a strength testing match against their boys’ Under-17 side.

Chawinga has assured Malawians that she is in very good health and has thanked them for their support and prayers. She was speaking on the telephone to Peter Fote of Times Radio on Sunday.

“It becomes absurd and awkward to keep on training without competitive games. I am happy that we have started training and everything is in order.

“If you have the skill, it is always there even after an abrupt and long break. I am very hopeful that I will also do well this season,” explained Chawinga.

The Malawi women’s national team striker won the golden boot award in China last season and has said she hopes to do even better than that this season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!