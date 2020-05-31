Atupele extends Covid-19 relief package to North Malawi

After distributing Covid-19 relief package to people of Central and Southern region, DPP -UDF Alliance presidential running mate Atupele Muluzi has extended the same to the people of northern region as to day has donated 700 bags of 25 KGs of maize flours to 700 households in the region.

He donated 300 bags of maize flours to Mchengautuba CCAP for the church to distribute to its vulnerable members

Muluzi was at Katoto freedom ground distributing maize flour and other necessities to over 400 households which include elderly, people with disability and others in Mzuzu.

He said this is part of his COVID-19 response relief package that he has been distributing across the country

The package include 10 000 soap bars to be distributed to the family households.

He has however said his donations is not part of campaign as he has been doing it before he was even appointed as presidential running mate.

He said more items are coming, and will be distributed on Tuesday.

Muluzi has also urged people to take the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) seriously, by following all preventive measures.

