Chakwera promises a ‘Lake City’ and Masauko Chipembere Airport in Mangochi

May 31, 2020 Kelvin Sulugwe 4 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president and the Tonse Alliance torch bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has promised the people of Mangochi that his government will upgrade the lakeshore district to City and construct Masauko Chipembere International Airtport meant to boost the tourism industry in Malawi.

Chakwera: We will develop Mangochi
Sidik Mia at MonkeyBay rally
Part of the crowd at MonkeyBay rally

The MCP leader was speaking during a rally on Sunday at Monkey Bay where he was joined by former president  Joyce Banda, MCP Vice President Sidik Mia, UTM Vice President Micheal Usi, former Vice President Khumbo Kachale and CTF Commander-In-Chief Timothy Mtambo.

“We want Mangochi to be a centre of tourism in Malawi,” said Chakwera in the televised rally.

“We have plans in place to turn this beautiful place into a lake city and construct Masauko Chipembere Airport. We also have plans to put up a fish factory that will also help boost the economy of the city,” he said amid cheering  by the gathering.

He also said the Tonse Alliance government will promote unity among Malawians and end tribalism, regionalism among others.

“I am forming the next government with Dr. Saulos Chilima. We are not the only ones in the alliance. We also have People’s Party, Aford, Freedom Party and many others.

“On top, this is an alliance for all of us. We want Malawi to benefit Malawians and we will do all we can to make sure that we restore the peace and development in the country,” he said.

Malawi will once again vote for president in June following the court’s nullification of the 2019 presidential elections marred by irregularities and rigging schemes.

Chani
Guest
Chani

Another small rally by TONSE alliance.

Mumu
Guest
Mumu

MCP inamuzunza Masauko Chipembere. His relatives and MOTO village were wiped by MCP. Chipembere had to run into exile and died a very sad man in exile

Dani
Guest
Dani

Boma la DPP linayamba kale programme ya airport. Nenani zina.

chataika
Guest
chataika

Kkkkkkkk uku ndiye kugenda katauluka dpp inathana kale nazo zimenezo anytime zikuyamba nsewu ndi umene mukuyenderawo kkkkkk bwanji kwakhala ngati chonena chasowa lonjezani zina

