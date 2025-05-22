Talise Spa, Burj Al Arab – Ultimate Luxury Spa Experience

With a rental car, it is convenient and easy to move around Dubai.

Located on the 18th floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Talise Spa is an opulent haven of relaxation and rejuvenation, high above the noise and bustle of the city. 150 meters above ground level, the spa is positioned to offer breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere. With its luxurious atmosphere and impeccable service, Talise Spa is the epitome of pampering, providing a tranquil retreat from city life.

Facilities and Amenities

The spa is set on two floors and comprises 14 treatment rooms for various therapies.

Separate men’s and women’s indoor infinity pools are provided to enhance the relaxing atmosphere.

Saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, and a Jacuzzi can be used by the guests to relax.

Relaxation lounges enhance the whole relaxing environment.

A high-tech fitness center is available for personalized workouts.

Treatments and Therapies

Talise Spa offers an extensive treatment menu to indulge body and mind, including massages, facials, and signature therapies that use local ingredients. Spa veterans blend Arabic traditions, ancient healing practices, modern methods, and luxury beauty products to design individual spa experiences. Some of the signature treatments include the Burj Al Arab Signature Massage, Golden Amber Journey, and Royal Rose Journey. The spa specializes in natural and exotic ingredients, tailoring treatments to provide immersive and personalized therapy. Also available are indulgent treatments such as caviar facials, chakra balancing, and specialist body therapies.

Signature Experiences

Romantic Moonlight Swim: A four-hour experience comprising a 90-minute massage followed by a mystical indoor pool experience with floating petals, overlooking Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

Oasis of Serenity: A 90-minute treatment to improve circulation and cell rejuvenation, featuring warming body oil exfoliation and stimulating massage.

Mother To Be: A relaxing 90-minute oil massage using unscented oils, completed by a soothing facial to regenerate and renew the skin.

Kids and Teens Wellness Moments: Special treatments like “My First Facial” and “Cuddly Cloud Massage” for younger clients.

Additional Information

Talise Spa blends traditional Arabic features with state-of-the-art technology.The ambiance evokes the luxury of ancient Middle Eastern bathhouses with modern comforts.After treatments, guests can unwind in the Assawan Amphitheatre with herbal teas or light refreshments.The spa uses products from upscale lines such as La Prairie, Aromatherapy Associates, and QMS.

