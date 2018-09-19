Tanzania govt honours Prophet Bushiri for the religious gathering

Tanzania government has made a strong statement of honouring South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in their country when it accorded him a special and rare escort of police officers including some riding on horses.

Bushiri jetted in Tanzania on Tuesday to begin his three day gospel crusade in the northern tourist town of Moshi.

Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli – a devout Christian – sent senior government representatives to welcome Prophet Bushiri which, among others, include the member of Parliament for Moshi Urban, Raphael Jafary.

During the 37 kilometre journey from Kilimanjaro Airport, where Bushiri arrived on his private jet, to Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, where the crusade is taking place, an escort of the police cleared the road for his motorcade and kept all other vehicles away from the road.

As he passed in his convoy, thousands thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the man of God, some taking pictures and others just holding their waist in disbelief of the level of attention Bushiri got.

Business almost came to a standstill in Moshi as tens of thousands flocked to the streets to catch a moment with the ‘Major 1’.

In an interview, legislator Jafary, whose is of Islamic faith , said he could not miss being part of the people who, in their numbers, came to welcome the respected man of God.

“Prophet Bushiri is a decisive figure of our generation. He speaks to millions and he does a lot of extraordinary things aimed at imporving people’s lives. I feel so great that he has come to Tanzania, specifically for choosing my constiuency,” he said.

In an interview, Bushiri hailed Tanzanian government for the honour and assured people that God will do “great things” for people in Tanzania and that among many others, he will stand with the government in prayers.

Bushiri is on a Global Prophetic Tour where he is going to various corners of the globe to win souls for Jesus Christ and also doing humanitarian work.

From Tanzania, next stop is his homeland Malawi where he will have a crusade on September 29 in Lilongwe as the gigantic Bingu National Stadium.

The tour has taken him to South Korea, United States of America, Australia, Dubai, Nigeria and he set to visit India and other countries for the religious gathering.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :