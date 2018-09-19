Tanzania govt honours Prophet Bushiri for the religious gathering

September 19, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Tanzania government has made a strong statement of honouring South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in their country when it accorded him a special and rare escort of police officers including some riding on horses.

Bushiri jets in Tanzania on his Global prophetic Tour

Police and horse riders escorting Bushiri to the venue

Prophet Bushiri arrives at the venue of the crusade

Father lifts child to catch a glimpse of Bushiri

Prophet Bushiri speaking to the congregants

Thousands of fauthfuls in Tanzania turn up for Prophet Bushiri crusade

Bushiri jetted in Tanzania on Tuesday to begin his three day gospel crusade in the northern tourist town of Moshi.

Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli – a devout Christian – sent senior government representatives to welcome Prophet Bushiri which, among others, include the member of Parliament for Moshi Urban, Raphael Jafary.

During the 37 kilometre journey from Kilimanjaro Airport, where Bushiri arrived on his private jet, to Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, where the crusade is taking place, an escort of the police cleared the road for his motorcade and kept all other vehicles away from the road.

As he passed in his convoy, thousands thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the man of God, some taking pictures and others just holding their waist in disbelief of the level of attention Bushiri got.

Business almost came to a standstill in Moshi as tens of thousands flocked to the streets to catch a moment with the ‘Major 1’.

In an interview, legislator Jafary, whose is of Islamic faith , said he could not miss being part of the people who, in their numbers, came to welcome the respected man of God.

“Prophet Bushiri is a decisive figure of our generation. He speaks to millions and he does a lot of extraordinary things aimed at imporving people’s lives. I feel so great that he has come to Tanzania, specifically for choosing my constiuency,” he said.

In an interview, Bushiri hailed Tanzanian government for the honour and assured people that God will do “great things” for people in Tanzania and that among many others, he will stand with the government in prayers.

Bushiri is on a Global Prophetic Tour where he is going to various corners of the globe to win souls for Jesus Christ and also doing humanitarian work.

From Tanzania, next stop is his homeland Malawi where he will have a crusade on September 29 in Lilongwe as the gigantic Bingu National Stadium.

The tour has taken him to South Korea, United States of America, Australia, Dubai, Nigeria and he set to visit India and other countries for the religious gathering.

Mike
Guest
Mike

Chonchi muthu azikafuna u pulenzidenti?? Wachani?? He is more than a president.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
chakwana chakwana
Guest
chakwana chakwana

no comment

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Preacher
Guest
Preacher

How many souls were won for Jesus? All focus in the article is on Bushiri. Nothing reported on how the name of God was glorified. It is Bushiri this. That. This. That. Does God have anything to do with this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Chibophe
Guest
Steve Chibophe

Blessed are the feet that share the gospel of Christ. Honor and glory should be to God. Only God knows the secrets of our hearts. The pomp given to him is nothing except knowing Christ as the Author and the finisher of our faith. Do not glorify the vessel (the messenger) but the Master. Even Pope is given a pomp wherever he goes, but humbly share the good news of Christ. In the house of a king or president, there are clay , bronze, copper and gold items and when these items are cleaned, all are used for noble use… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

Eeee no words!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
lantern
Guest
lantern

Thats my Major….go deeper we love you!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

