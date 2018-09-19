Polytechnic Annex Building to be opened in November

The Institution of Higher Education, Science and Technology has said the Polytechnic Annex Building that has been under construction since 2016, would be completed by October 31, this year (2018).

The institution’s coordinator, Dr. Ignacio Ngoma said the project was initially supposed to be completed by September but delay in the shipment of materials to be used in the finishing touches of the building is what led to missing the completion deadline.

“The project was supposed to be completed by the first week of September, but delay in shipment of the consgnment of materials from overseas slowed the progress,” said Ngoma.

He specifically cited October 31 as the final day of completion of the project and the month of November as the official opening time of the facility.

“In terms of completion, the contractor has assured us of October 31. The building will be completed and the opening will be held in the month of November where the Head of State and other key partners will grace the event,” said Ngoma.

He said once completed, the Annex Building would be generating income for the learning institution.

“Apart from providing adequate classroom space as well as expanding enrollment, the ground floor of the annex will be open to the general public to conduct their bussinesses,” he said. “This means that it will be a form of bussiness centre, thereby, generating income which will assist in the day- to-day operations at the Polytechnic,” he explained.

The building would accomodate Open and Distance Learning students, Information Communication and Technolgy equipment, Polytechnic College staff and the bussiness fraternity, according to Ngoma.

The project is being funded by the African Development Bank to the sum of US$4,424,143 (an equivalent of K3.3 billion).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :