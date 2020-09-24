Tanzanian businessman killed in Chitipa: Police launch manhunt

Malawi Police Service in Chitipa are looking for suspected criminals who in the wee hours of Tuesday killed a Tanzanian businessman, Uswege Mwambene, 45, at Misuku Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwenemisuku in the district.

According to Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka, the deceased who was accompanied by a friend went to Misuku on September 20 to buy coffee.

“After buying the coffee, the two booked rooms at a resthouse within the trading centre and, Mwambene was during the night attacked by armed criminals who shot him in the back,” said Simwaka.

He further explained that community members surrounding the resthouse, after hearing the sound of gun-shots, rushed to the scene where they discovered the body of the victim in a pool of blood.

“They then alerted the police and medical personnel. Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital indicated that the deceased died due to excessive loss of blood secondary to a deep gun-shot wound,” said Simwaka.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is at Chitipa District Hospital as preparations to take the body to his home country are under-way.

Police in the district are, therefore, appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected criminals to report to any nearest institution.

Mwambene hailed from Songwe Village in Ileje District of Tanzania.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares