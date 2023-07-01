Tata says provides to Malawian workers better salaries, working conditions

Tata Zambia Limited, which has a branch in Malawi, has said Tata has good salary structure and better workplace policies that improve the working and living conditions of its Malawian workers.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata International Limited, has disputed claims by Transport &General Workers Union and Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), alleging that the car dealer and commercial vehicle manufacturer is paying Malawian workers low salaries.

The Transport &General Workers Union, backed by HRCC, gave the company seven days to address the salary issue and recruit a local human resources officer or face an industrial action.

However, in an interview on Tuesday, Tata Zambia-Malawi Human Resources Manager, Petronellah Nkumbwa, said Tata has gone over and beyond to improve the working and living conditions of Malawian workers although the company, like many others, has been impacted by the tough business and economic situation in the country.

“We have always presented this situation to the union backed by our audited financial statements. We have been asking them to understand that we are struggling to survive like other companies.

“Besides, Tata has own salary grading structure Worldwide. All branches use that structure. Changing it to what the union wants is something we cannot do. It is our policy.

“Legally, we are not bound to follow what the union wants us to do,” said Nkumbwa, who was flanked by the Tata Regional Financial Controller for Southern Africa.

Nkumbwa added Tata Zambia-Malawi workers have many benefits, which the company has gone up and above the expected benefits any employer can give to their employees.

She further said the company has a very lucrative insurance policy, which covers very well every employee regardless of level, position and class.

“If, for instance, they die, their family will get a handsome package from the insurance company. If they are incapacitated, through illnesses and other causes, they will get US$25,000. This is an active policy.

“Tata has also paid 100 percent medical cover for every worker, which extends to their spouse and two children.

“From the coronavirus pandemic times, we have not laid off a single employee in Malawi. We have not reduced salaries. The Ministry of Labour knows this. The union also knows”.

According to Nkumbwa, the company effected a 50 percent salary increment in 2018. From 2019 to 2023, she added, the increments have averaged 17 to 18 percent.

