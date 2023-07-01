Govt to spend K320m on 59th National Independence Celebrations

Chairperson of the National Independence Celebrations, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has disclosed that government has set aside K320 million as total cost for this year’s 59th Independence Anniversary to be held in Lilongwe.

The amount was provided for in the 2023-2024 national budget.

Chimwendo Banda, flanked by Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Minister of Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, told reporters in Lilongwe on Thursday during a press conference called to update the media on independence celebrations activities to be commemorated under the theme: “Celebrating Renewed Unity and Patriotism.”

He said the figure may be seen to be higher, but it is a reasonable figure in celebrations.

“As we commemorate independence, it is not one region that must commemorate but it is the whole country coming together including religious institutions, cultures, international guests as well as other activities that will need a lot of money,” he said.

Chimwendo Banda also Minister of Local Government, Arts and Culture said government expect that companies and private sector will come in and support so that the activities.

He added that plans to have visiting Head of State from a neighbouring country to join President Lazurus Chakwera during the celebration have been finalized.

Commenting on this year’s theme, he said, government has come up with the theme so that the nation renews and resolve for unity but most importantly continue to be more patriotic especially now when rebuilding the nation from the challenges that the country faced in the past two years.

Chimwendo Banda, however, said they have lined up a number of activities to kick-start with National Services of Worship on 5th July at BICC and the climax of the celebrations to be held on 6th July at Bingu National Stadium where there will be a military parade, Police displays, traditional dances, performances by renowned musicians there after a football match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Young Africans Sports Club from Tanzania.

