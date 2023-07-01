Three teachers arrested for flouting exams regulations 

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody, Gift Maguza, a secondary teacher at Finish Line Private Secondary School for allegedly disclosing the contents of a national examination paper.

Malawi National Examinations Board’s Spokesperson, Mayamiko Chiwaya, told the media on Tuesday tha, Maguza took photos of confidential instructions for the Agriculture Practical Examination Paper and sent them to a fellow teacher at the same school.

“This is a gross violation of national examination standards. The candidates from Finish Line Private Secondary School have been transferred to complete their examinations at Maranatha Girls Academy,”said Chiwaya.

She however, assuared parents to students from Finish Line that all is in place as an arrangement has been made to allow the candidates write their exams at Maranatha Academy Girls.

“All arrangements have been put in place. From Finish Line Private Secondary School to Maranatha Girls Academy is just a walkable distance so there’s no effect on the candidates. Meanwhile, Police are investigating the incident,” added Chiwaya.

Managing Director for Maranatha Private Schools, Enerst Kaonga, said Maranatha’s education institutions are there to advance quality education in the country.

“We are one family in the education sector. When we were approached we didn’t find it difficult to accept candidates from Finish Line Private Secondary School because we believe in supporting and championing quality delivery of educational services,” said Kaonga.

In a related development, Police have launched a manhunt for two teachers identified as James Mbeta and Bright Kandoje, of St Joseph Catholic Private School in Chiradzulu for sharing the contents of the Biology practical examination with an unknown candidate on Wednesday.

