Tay Grin hails Chakwera’s vaccine drive leading from front: Fire Friday party on

Hip-hop artist Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani has hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for stepping to lead from the front in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination exercise when he

publicly took the first shot to signify the importance of the vaccine to the general public Tay Grin who jointly recorded a video message with Chakwera on vaccine awareness said Covid-19 has affected many lives and the health facilities have been overwhelmed.=

“I would like to avail myself of this opportunity to congratulate the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on the grand step forward in leading the nation in the vaccination excercise.

“It is this servant leadership and desire to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with the whole nation that deserves applauding,” Tay Grin told Nyasa Times.

He also hailed vice president Saulos Chilima, former president Joyce Banda and the for giving hope to the nation through the vaccination.

“As a Malawian with a noble view I am encouraged and also persuaded to salute our leaders. I now urge all my fellow Malawians to emulate this gesture and get vaccinated,” said the rapper.

The Chipapapa hit maker said the current Covid-19 situation needs everyone’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Tay Grin will this Friday host his weekly online party Grin’s Fire Friday which he decided to launch the weekly live event to entertain people while in the comfort of their homes.

“This event was inspired by the current situation we are going through; so much hardship and we are in gloomy times. I also wanted to use the same as a platform to raise awareness about Covid-19 and raise funds to assist those in need,” he said.

The show, Tay Grin said, wants to prove that young people can still survive these hard times by being innovative.

During the show, Tay Grin allows his followers to go live on my Instagram page and everyone with an Instagram account can log on and either comment in real time or call in direct to either talk to the rapper or dance for the audience.

