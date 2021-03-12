MCP fires 2 party officials over property rental money

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has fired two regional party officials for the south over the party’s property rental money.

The two; Robson Kaferapanjira and Phillip Thondoya have been expelled from the party for collecting rentals from MCP Chichiri offices in Blantyre in defiance of clear directive from the party’s Headquarters.

They are also accused of purchasing a minibus using rentals collected from the party’s Chichiri offices without authority from the party’s Headquarters.

The party is also accusing them of entering unilaterally into agreement with HISCO to mount a billboard at MCP District offices in Blantyre and receiving cash thereof as rental fee.

“MCP therefore wishes to remind its members that the party was founded upon the four major cornerstones of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline which the two expelled members have carelessly broken,” a statement from the party.

The statement says the expulsion letters have been delivered by MCP Second Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe as a unanimous decision.

