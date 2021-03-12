Judicial Service Commission fires midnight bail giver magistrate Chitsakamile

The Judicial Service Commission has fired a magistrate who gave bail to financial services mogul Dr Thom Mpinganjira midnight during his initial arrest in the infamous judges bribery case.

The commission has determined that the Zomba senior magistrate court, Benedicto Chisakamile be removed from his job as a resident magistrate on gross indiscipline conduct grounds.

Sources say the commission, which is chaired by the chief Justice, found it that Chisakamile violated the rules when he granted bail in Zomba to a suspect who was arrested in Blantyre.

The granting of the bail to Mpinganjira at midnight caused an uproar, with others speculating Chisakamile was bribed to issue the bail order.

Anti-Corruption Bureau re-arrested Mpinganjira the next morning.

The High Court in Blantyre also ordered the Malawi Law Society to discipline lawyers who were involved in the magistrate shopping for the Mpinganjira bail application.

