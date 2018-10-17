Tay Grin prepares for DPP primaries, rolls out campaign to contest as MP

Rapper Tay Grin who wants to contest as member of Parliament (MP) for the Lilongwe City Centre constituency on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket has kicked off his campaign and on Sunday painted Magwero Ward blue following distribution of party materials to the people of the area.

Speaking during his maiden visit to the area, Kalilani asked people in the ward to support and vote for him ahead of the party’s primary elections.

The artist, real name Limbani Kalilani and son to DPP stalwart and minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare Jean Kalirani, is already mobilizing resources for several development projects for the constituency which is cunrrely held by David Bisnowaty a DPP member.

Kalilani promised to construct a bridge connecting Area 25 and Magwero primary school using his own resources.

“I’m currently mobilizing resources to ensure that the work starts as soon as possible. Youth from this area will benefit from the construction of the bridge since the workforce will come from them, “he said.

The self-styled Nyau King also promised to provide business resources to people in the area.

The musician, who is also an active businessperson, said his joining of politics does not signal the end of his music career.

The Two-by-Two hit-maker said he will try hard to rally the youth of Malawi to play their part in developing the country since they remain the biggest human resource that the country has.

