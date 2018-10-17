Blue Eagles Sisters defends MPICO Netball Challenge Trophy

Blue Eagles Sisters on Monday successfully defended the Mpico Central Region Netball Championship after beating City rivals Civo Nets by 43 baskets to 36.

Civo Nets gave their supporters false hopes after leading 13-10 in the first quarter but later lost their rhythm to the advantage of their opponents who started to dominate proceedings until the final quarter.

This is the third time in a roll for Eagles sisters to win the most expensive netball tournament on the domestic scene.

The competition is sponsored by Mpico to the tune of K35 million.

Coach for Blue Eagles Sisters Mdziweni Mtunduwatha attributed their great success to hard work, good preparations and togetherness.

“Our secret is based on the training that we always have, we always prepare well. We also have a very good cordial relationship existing between our players and officials” said Mtunduwatha.

She also revealed that: “Meeting Civo Nets is always to our advantage because we already know their strength and weaknesses hence they are easy to beat”.

Civo Nets Coach White Mlilima conceded the defeat but said this was because of lack of coordination since some of their girls were with the national team.

“We lacked coordination because our girls have been training separately because othnatihave been with the Queens on national duty” said Mlilima.

Blue Eagles received K3 million for emerging champions while Civo Nets received K1.5 million for finishing as runners up.

Mafco went home with K1.2 million for finishing third after beating Green Sisters in the third place play offs.

