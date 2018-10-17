Tigers move up to 5th position: Malawi TNM Super League

Tigers FC have moved two places up on the 16 member TNM Super League log standings after beating struggling and bottom placed Nchalo United 1-0 on Sunday.

Striker Luke Chima scored the only goal of the match that earned the ‘Kau Kau Boys’ maximum three points.

With the victory, Tigers have moved three places up from position eight to five dislodging Police outfit Blue Eagles who have been relegated to position six.

Tigers now have 34 points from 25 games against 33 poihts for Eagles who were on Sunday held to a one all draw against Civil Sporting FC.

Micium Mhone equalised for Eagles after Christopher Kumwembe had given Civil the lead.

The Civil Servants still maintain their fourth position with 36 points from 26 games.

Relegation threatened Dwangwa United has moved one a step up to position 12 after managing a single point in their encounter against Mafco FC in a Nkhotakota derby which ended 1-1.

Hassan Upindi scored for Dwanga while Joseph Donsa was on target for Mafco.

Mhone was voted man of the match in their game against Civil while Hanky Machira was the man of the match in Tigers versus Nchalo game.

Edward Dakali also won himself a man of the match accolade in Dwangwa versus Mafco match.

The trio received K15,000.00 each as a reward.

