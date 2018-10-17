Communities hail CHRR’s accountability clubs in Karonga

Communities of Mpata and Kasoba in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga have hailed Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) for introducing accountability clubs.

The communities said the clubs which were established under the Health Governance Project are important as they contribute towards the improvement of health service delivery in the district.

Speaking during an exchange visit between the two communities on Tuesday, Vice Secretary for Mpata Accountability Club, Modekayi Mswelo said the clubs enlighten the communities to demand for equitable health services, hence improved health service delivery.

He said before the establishment of the clubs, communities used to face challenges such as low staffing of health workers as well as shortage of drugs in health facilities.

“Now, things have improved as communities through the clubs have been empowered to negotiate for better and quality services from the health service provides.

Before the establishment of the clubs, we had nowhere to turn to whenever we encountered health service delivery challenges. Now, we are able to track even drug usage at health our health facilities to ensure that drug pilferage is avoided,” Mswelo pointed out.

Chairperson for Kasoba Accountability Club, Spene Mwafongo said the club works in corroboration with health advisory committees to ensure people’s grievances are taken care of by health service providers.

Project Officer for CHRR, Lydia Mkandawire said CHRR is impressed with the progress of the project as people are able to demand for quality and equitable health services.

CHRR is implementing Health Governance Project in Karonga District with support from Oxfam to ensure improved access to equitable health services in public health facilities.

