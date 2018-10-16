 Malawi gave it their all against Cameroon but fans suffer heartbreak once more

Hopes shattered as Malawi national football team failed to upstage stables against Cameroon in a pulsating, nerve-shredding African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday as the home team could not boost their qualification campaign with much needed win as they only managed a barren draw.

Malawi’s campaign suffered a blow after a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the Indomitable Lions in Yaoundé on Friday in the first leg as Morocco beat Coromos by the same margin to rise to position two in Group B.

The could not use home ground advantage to salvage their campaign and they sinked trying to swim.

Group B will only produce one qualifier should Cameroon, hosts of the finals, finish in the top two.

But two teams could qualify in the event that Cameroon, currently leading the group with seven points drops to three.

