TB Joshua church trashes BBC report: ‘It is insulting and satanically dubious.’

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has dismissed strongly the recent BBC documentary about the late TB Joshua, who founded SCOAN, saying it is baseless, asserting that the individuals interviewed in the report were not affiliated with the church.

In a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr. Dare Adejumo, on Tuesday , January 9, 2024, SCOAN described the documentary as “illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable, and satanically dubious”

The church emphasized that its statement aimed to clarify and dispel any misconceptions arising from the documentary, which was released on Monday by the BBC.

The documentary accused TB Joshua of various crimes, including allegations of rape against some members.

SCOAN criticized the BBC’s investigative unit, Africa Eye, stating, “BBC World Services investigative unit, code-named Africa Eye came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.”

The church argued that while journalism involves investigating and reporting, it should adhere to ethical principles and professionalism.

According to SCOAN, the BBC departed from these principles by presenting a narrative filled with fiction and propaganda, turning journalism into a tool for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This, to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence. One thing is very obvious, hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”

“Those beneficiaries are all over the place and cannot be disputed that are lining up and responding angrily to this imperialist broadcasting station.

”Many of them are in the UK the home base of BBC but which its jaundiced investigative eyes cannot see but only the obviously suborned narrators!

“Myriads of broken homes reconciled by TB Joshua are also crying foul of BBC’s broadcast of iniquity. Uncountable hopeless children drawn from different parts of the world; some brought by their parents while some were picked from drug joints or brothels who have gotten their destinies restored are also pissed off by the offensive reports.

The statement further questioned the BBC’s credibility, asserting that the broadcaster failed to seek direct experience from the church itself, relying instead on disgruntled and manipulated individuals.

SCOAN accused some of these individuals of having questionable backgrounds, including ties to homosexuality and lesbianism.



According to SCOAN, this is not only shameful to hear but also insulting to see from the work of supposedly well-trained reporters.

SCOAN questioned the timing of the allegations, asking why the accusers only spoke out after the founder’s passing.

“One other clearly illogical thing in the charade is the BBC’s categorical statement that the man of God was involved in all the abuse for over two decades!

”How can that be in a nation governed by law? It shows the station’s crude disrespect and bizarre perception of Nigeria.

“Where were all those shameless interviewees in all the decades? Was it when the man passed on that they suddenly became awake or came back to their senses? Only a fool will have respect for such charlatans.”

The church suggested that envy may have motivated the sponsors of the BBC documentary, expressing gratitude that the report exonerated TB Joshua’s only wife from any wrongdoing.

“Thank God your report exonerated his only wife of any wrongdoings throughout the decades of your so-called investigated lopsided work.

“But did you think any wife at all can see and watch all those nonsensical and annoying scenarios you painted for decades and still kept silent? I am yet to read or see such a woman in the universe!

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable, and satanically dubious and malicious.”

