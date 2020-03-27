TB Joshua’s credibility on the line over Covid-19 prophecy: ‘He is legal con artist’

Prophet TB Joshua of Nigeria is under spotlight over his controversial prophecy that the novel coronavirus could be coming to an end this Friday March 27th Read, yet no vaccine or cure is in sight.

TB Joshua, leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations, told congregants on March 15 that the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19 that: “ I came out at the beginning of this year saying last year will end in March and the year will continue to be very fearful till this month [March].

“This month, 27th, it will be over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not – no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came. If it is not a medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out. It will go the way it came.”

Ironically, the controversial Nigerian televangelist whose full name is Temitope Balogun Joshua has cancelled Sunday service at his church due to the coronavirus threat, bringing Into question the authenticity of his prophecies.

As the virus continues to ravage different parts of the world and with a third of countries including his country, Nigeria, going on complete lock-down to help curtail the spread of the outbreak,

The Nigerian religious leader enjoys a cult following around the world and many of his followers have no reason to doubt his claim, albeit an unlikely one.

Numerous people questioned his prophetic ability based on his church building that collapsed without warning and others even labelled him a con artist.

One observer Kelvin Lupiya cited previous examples of fail prophesies: “He couldn’t foresee when would the church collapse and he lied by saying Hillary Clinton will be the President of United States yet Trump won and then now he expects us to take him serious! This guy must stop disrespecting like this.”

Another Norman Phiri said: “TB Joshua is a legal corn artist.”

