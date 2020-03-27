MCP-UTM stayaway call a flop: Malawi ‘day of rage’ was business as usual

Most Malawians on Friday went about their businesses as usual, ignoring a call for a stay away from work by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its alliance partner, UTM Party, was a monumental failure, as civil servants reported for duty, as well as shops and banks were open as usual.

MCP-UTM alliance called for ‘day of rage’ stay away to protest against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to step aside as the court declared them incompetent to manage an election.

Contrary to expectations of opposition that the stayaway would brought the country to its knees, it was business as usual in the capital Lilongwe, commercial city Blantyre and other cities as many citizens snubbed the call to stay at home.

The stayway was largely ignored by Malawians as the people clocked in for work as usual.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara pulled the rug from under the feet of political malcontents who had wanted the stayway to cause civil unrest as he instructed heads of government departments, agencies and parastatals to record all officers who will shun duties on Friday 27th March, 2020.

A memo addressed to Principal Secretaries, heads of departments, constitutional bodies and statutory corporations urges them to ensure that the order is enforced.

“As you are all aware, Public Servants are expected to maintain neutrality in all matters that are political in nature when discharging their duties and anyone who “engages in any activity, political or otherwise, which interferes with the performance of his/her duties as a Public Servant,” commits a serious misconduct in terms of MPSR 1:201(24).

“Further, a Civil Servant who “absents himself/ herself from his/her post during normal hours of attendance without permission from a Responsible Officer or Controlling Officer or without valid excuse” is also guilty of misconduct in terms of MPSR 1:201 (1),” read the statement.

Muhara stressed that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to report for work on Friday.

“A list of all those will not have reported for duties without valid excuse should be compiled and submitted to the Department of Human Resource Management and Development (DHRM&D) by Thursday, 2nd April, 2020 for appropriate disciplinary action,”said the statement.

Meanwhile, MCP and UTM have also instructed their lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Ansah to continue holding her position when the court and Parliament stated that she is incompetent.

