Teacher calls for more motivation talks for learners

Teachers in Chiradzulu District are calling on people in different professionals to visit their schools to motivate learners to realise their goals.

Chiradzulu Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), Head teacher Humphrey Mathewa made the call on Tuesday when some Camfed District Committee (CDC) members went to the school to motivate learners that are supported by Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED).

He said girls are dropping out of school due to pregnancies and lack of support from their parents and the community.

“The school has already registered four dropouts due to pregnancies in 2018/19 academic year compared to one dropout in 2017/18. This forced the school to summon learner’s parents to assist them in motivating the girls to continue with their education,” Mathewa said.

Deputy Head teacher at Malimba Secondary School, Gideon Msonkho commended CDC for organizing motivation talk to girls saying this can reduce school dropout as the school has already registered nine dropouts due to pregnancies.

He said the talk would assist in improving girls performance at the school as they were performing poorly compared to boys.

Msonkho attributed the poor performance of girls to the long distance between most homes and the school as some have to walk a distance of about five kilometres.

A form 2 student at Malamba Secondary School, Thokozani Chimtengo said the talk had helped her a lot as she now knows what to do after completing secondary education and called for more motivation talks to guide them about their future.

She added that the talk has motivated her to achieve her plan to have friends that would help her do better in class and improve her grades.

“Last term I did not do well because of my friends. This term i will associate with those that are serious with school,” the Student said.

Chimtengo said some boys at the school are contributing to their failure as they threaten to bully them when going home when they refuse their love proposals.

CDC organized motivation talks to Nguludi Secondary Schools, Malimba Secondary School, Chiradzulu CDSS and Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) CDSS.

