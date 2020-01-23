Teachers storm Capital Hill as Malawi learners continue with violent protests

Some teachers on Thursday stormed Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe demanding to see the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) Principal Secretary (PS) Justin Saidi over unpaid December salaries.

The protesting teachers were however stopped from proceeding to Capital Hill offices by the police at the Capital Hill main gate.

The protests continue despite the fact that some of the teachers out of the 7000 have started getting their salaries.

At Chinkhoma in Kasungu, learners blocked the M1 road and caused havoc to motorists forcing the police to fire tear gas to disperse them.

However, the situation started to get out of hand when people joined the protesting learners prompting the police to retreat.

In Salima learners blocked roads and pelted vehicles with stones in violent protests to force the government pay their December salaries so that classes could resume.

In Dowa, police have arrested 22 people including learners in connection with the breaking into shops and looting of goods.

The learners also blocked the M1 road at Chimwaza.

Police spokesperson in Dowa, Kondwani Kandiado said the police have managed to recover some of the looted items.

The teachers are among thousands of other civil servants who did not get paid in December as they allegedly failed to submit the ID details.

However, Saidi said over 7 000 teachers were paid by Wednesday.

Teachers Union of Malawi secretary Charles Kumchedwa confirmed some teachers in Lilongwe and Mangochi have started getting their December salaries but will call off the strike once all the teachers have received their December pay cheque.

