FDH moves in to calm anxious clients over Mpinganjira arrest over bribery
FDH Financial Holdings Limited officials have moved in to calm anxious clients and the financial market over the arrest of its group chief executive officer Thomson Mpinganjira in the alleged judge bribery attempt in the presidential election nullification petition case.
Mpinganjira, who is also board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), was arrested on Wednesday on allegations that he attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges over the election case.
In a statement, FDH chairman Noel Mkulichi says FDH subsidiaries namely FDH Bank, FDH Money Bureau and First Discount House are not affected by the arrest of Mpinganjira.
“…we would like to assure all stakeholders that the institution operates in a highly regulated environment and remains well capitalised,” says Mkulichi.
He says the business operations of the subsidiaries are fully functional.
Mpinganjira was arrested on Wednesday and released controversially at midnight.
The High Court is reviewing circumstances leading to the release of the business mogul.
At least I have taken all my savings today.
No support to thieves
The group’s CEO made a rash business decision; all ethics aside. Its now clear that the group heavily relies on the DPP- controlled government for business and that a change in government would spell disaster for the group.
Its also clear that the group doesn’t have a workable strategy for an eventuality leading up to a change in government and hence its ‘maintain-status-quo-at-any-cost strategy.
muona kuti mutani?
tinkadabwa ife ndiye bwanawo ali ndi ka Voice ka Chidzimayi
The brand has been corrupted. It already was in DPP blue, but the stench of corruption now is too much. No amount of PR by hired hands in makeup will change those facts.
People will decide. Just as they decided to come to you without persuasion, they will also make that decision to leave or remain your faithful customers.