Parliament approves 2 DPP officials to take up diplomatic positions: Khwauli, Chazama

January 23, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee has approved President Peter Mutharika’s appointments of two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials to take up diplomatic positions in Malawi foreign missions.

Khwauli: now diplomat 
Chazama: DPP director of women now diplomat

The committee has on Thursday approved the DPP director of political affairs Khwauli Msiska to be the High Commissioner to South Africa.

He was approved by the committee with 17 votes out of 20.

Director of women in the DPP Cecelia Chazama is now Malawi’s ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

She won the committee vote by 17 votes to five.

She replaces Chimango Chirwa who has been recalled.

BigMan
BigMan

People who will add zero value. God help this frustrating country and give us a new leader.

2 hours ago
Mwangalamwene
Mwangalamwene

Khwauli uja ankafuna third term eiiish

2 hours ago
Mwangalamwene
Mwangalamwene

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk kwasuzga

2 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Kapado Chimulirenji

Ndiye mukumalephera kukopa anthu odzachita malonda (ivestors ) ku Malawi, kumadikira President akugwirireni ntchito ngati mumamugawira malipiro anuwo. For sake. Thom Mpinganjira ndiye koma tikum’manga abwerera ku jele, kenako timanga Brown Mpinganjira mwini film.

2 hours ago
amadeus
amadeus

The timing of these appointments is rather tricky. In the LIKELY event of change of government in the coming months, these diplomats will be recalled.

2 hours ago
Joni
Joni

Chiwoneni chi Khwauli kumaso ngati njati….kukonda ndalama more than abale ake……mxiii

2 hours ago
Joe Guta
Joe Guta

Please do our country a good job. Prove to us that you are the best. Wishing you all the best. God bless and protect you all.

3 hours ago
Atsogo
Atsogo

zabwino zonse

3 hours ago