Teachers Union of Malawi declares Monday strike for Covid-19 risk allowance
Teachers professional union, the Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum) says teachers in public schools will hold a strike on Monday, the day schools are supposed to open to force the government pay them covid-19 risk allowance.
Co-chairperson for the presidential taskforce on covid-19 Khumbize KandodoGovernment announced on Wednesday that all schools will open this coming Monday because covid-19 prevalence has drastically gone down from 30 per cent when schools were forced to close to 16 per cent now.
TUM President Willy Malimba said the government is not coming clear on the issue of risk allowances.
He further said government has also not fulfilled some of the requirements for the opening of schools, among them drilling of boreholes and erecting of temporary classes to decongest current classrooms.
Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Rose Nonhlanhla Dlamini has assured Malawians that the country made a right decision to procure Covid-19 vaccine to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.
Nonhlanhla said WHO approved the vaccine to be safe.
She said while the targeted groups will have access to the vaccine, there is need to continue adhering to the preventive measures as the vaccine is just one of the tools for containing the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the country has registered eight new deaths, with 203 new cases.
There once upon a time that COVID funds were meant for allowances when most of us were skeptical about the pandemic and we passively encouraged the rusk allowance sydrome and here we are today dancing to the hit song “risk allowance”
TUM is always playing with the minds of teacher. Whether it’s Madimba or Mandimba (Malimba) will get pumped up with cash then on Sunday night will tell teachers that TUM has agreed with the govt on all the measures. Teachers should not be fooled by tum anymore. They’ve been stealing your money all along waken up young teachers. Wait for a new teachers’ grouping coming soon which will cater for teachers’ real problem and their plight. Mark my word on Sunday or Monday, you’ll be told to back to classes by Malimba’s tum
Who is at risk here? I think our children are at risk because they are restricted in movements while teachers go any where they want.Therefore government has to provide the said allowance to children not teachers. The syndrome of allowances has matured into an evil sprit which needs to be casted out of our civil service.It is absurd that when government tries to sort out a problem others are busy frustrating it.When are we going to mature as a nation?
They at least deserve better conditions. less crowded classrooms and PPEs but they have not been given. When it comes to the allowances I take your side.
Mbuzi inu eti. Covid-19 risk allowance yachani? Which other disease allowance do you receive? Did you know that even flue kills people? Did you ever demanded allowance for that? Why don’t you just ask for priority vaccinations?
Government, please sack all the lazy fools.
It’s now all about allowances. You will get allowances but it’s too early to begin claiming allowances. Tapitani Kaye week imodzi ku school muone kuti boma litani. Zikapanda kutheka muyambeno zanuzo. Fotseki!!!
it doesn’t rain it pours
I agree with fellow teachers. Please go ahead. Knowing that some greedy people were feasting on the money, forgetting this noble cadre. They kept on saying teachers are not is the high risky category. Bravo for this action. I salute you. Aoneseni nyekhwe. They thought they will be sailing through easily. Aoneseni nyekhwe. Akamazayalula 2025 ali makwinya makwinya kukalamba ndi nkhawa.
I fully support the teachers. They need money. NOT boreholes. They need money.