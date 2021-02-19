Teachers Union of Malawi declares Monday strike for Covid-19 risk allowance

Teachers professional union, the Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum) says teachers in public schools will hold a strike on Monday, the day schools are supposed to open to force the government pay them covid-19 risk allowance.

Co-chairperson for the presidential taskforce on covid-19 Khumbize KandodoGovernment announced on Wednesday that all schools will open this coming Monday because covid-19 prevalence has drastically gone down from 30 per cent when schools were forced to close to 16 per cent now.

TUM President Willy Malimba said the government is not coming clear on the issue of risk allowances.

He further said government has also not fulfilled some of the requirements for the opening of schools, among them drilling of boreholes and erecting of temporary classes to decongest current classrooms.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Rose Nonhlanhla Dlamini has assured Malawians that the country made a right decision to procure Covid-19 vaccine to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Nonhlanhla said WHO approved the vaccine to be safe.

She said while the targeted groups will have access to the vaccine, there is need to continue adhering to the preventive measures as the vaccine is just one of the tools for containing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country has registered eight new deaths, with 203 new cases.

