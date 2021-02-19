WHO assures Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 is safe to use in Malawi
Global health regulators, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made an emphatic assurance that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine that Malawi has chosen is very safe for use.
Speaking in Lilongwe during the Covid-19 update briefing, WHO country representative, Nonhlanhla Rosemary Dlamini, said Malawi should not be worried with the study that was done in South Africa that saw the country putting on hold the vaccine.
South Africa has since abandoned the vaccine for Johnson, making the Rainbow nation to be the first to use in the world.
She said that the study in South Africa was done on young energetic people with very few people participating.
Dlamini said the study has not been done on old people and those with underlying health conditions, saying if the study involved such people the outcome could have been different.
She further said it is the old and people with health conditions that are filling the treatment centres.
NONSENSE!!! WHAT DOES THIS LADY WANT FROM US IN MALAWI!!! The largest population of Malawi is the young population band! What is this woman high on? This vaccine will not work here if it has failed in South Africa! We share a similar demographic composition after all!
WHO take your Chinese nonsense away please!
That’s a sensible thing. SA putting on hold this vaccine and subsequent announcement that they will donate to AU should be a sign that there is no problem at all. One thing that we Malawians have to know is that Johnson and Johnson affliated company that has produced the vaccine SA is going after and has started administering has a plant in Eastern Cape at Nelson Mandela Bay. SA government in it’s quest to create jobs they needed to do that. We do not have a plant and we do not have to follow everything that this regional big brother… Read more »
Madam Dlamini, if SA has refused to use the Oxford-astrazeneca -19 ,then the drug should not be used here in our country as well.Why should it be safe for us and unsafe for RSA?.Anyway , as a poor nation we have no choice but to receive whatever is available.In God we trust.
Whichever vaccine comes some of us will get the jab. I don’t care what other say because I was not born with them and I did not know them in the my early years of my life. I just knew my mother, father, brothers and sisters. These others including my spouse came in at a later stage. My mother took me to under-five clinics for the numerous jabs I have. Who should stop me now. Pukusi la moyo sasungirana.
Kkkk yes brother thats true kufa safelana ndithu its better to have it than none, above all its not mandatory , you can’t compare malawi and South africa , lets use resources that we have
Ma Dhlamini, your country is not using this vaccine and has given it away without even trying it on the old people you are telling us and you want us to use the same vaccine. Are you giving the advice in good faith? I am sure you are in your 50s or 60s yourself. Have you taken this vaccine?
Do we need WHO to assure us of we need our scientists the sons & daughters our land to tell us how safe this jab is? Where are they? Professor Duncan Mwapasa, Professor Chisi & others where are you?????? Not WHO that organisation can NEVER be trusted.