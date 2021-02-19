Violence flares up in Ntcheu over chieftaincy

February 19, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Violence flared up in Ntcheu over wrangles of village head chieftaincy.

House destroyed following the fracas
Irate villagers from Austin Village, Senior Chief Makwangwala in the wee hours of today, Thursday, went on rampage destroying at least eight houses within the village in a fight over the chieftaincy of Group Village Head (GVH) Austin.

George Matiki, who is a relation to GVH Austin has said that the incident follows a police raid to the compound of the chief around 02:00am.

Police arrested him on matters he suspects surround the chieftaincy.

Matiki says in reaction to the arrest of the local leader and two other family members by Ntcheu Police, the angry villagers damaged and torched properties belonging to a camp challenging the throne.

Ntcheu Police Station Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

 

Abiti Anyezi
Abiti Anyezi
2 hours ago

Angoni timakhalani ndi chikhalidwe chomakonda kukambirana pakakhala kusemphana maganizo. Zimene mwachita a GVH Austin ndi dza uchidzete mbambadi

