Team Oasis takes Easter charity to Chiradzulu, donates to the needy

As part of Easter celebration, youth led Christian charity organization, Team Oasis on Saturday visited Ndunde health Centre in Chiradzulu District where among others, they donated assorted food items to needy and Children living with HIV.

The items included 2 packets of sugar, 5 packets of soya and 1litre cooking oil for each child in the group of 30 beneficiaries.

Programs Coordinator for Team Oasis Limbikani Munthali said considering that during Easter, Christians all over the world celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who died for all mankind, they decided to also share love with the needy through charity.

Munthali said the team works with an organization called Y+ in order to identify children who are needy and living with HIV in the district.

“As people are celebrating Easter, we thought it is wise to come and share the little we have to these needy and children living with HIV.As Christians the bible teaches us to be exemplary and demonstrate the spirit of giving,” he said

However, the group also encouraged the kids to work hard in class saying education is key to financial independence.

The District Coordinator for all organizations that deal with HIV related Issues in Chiradzulu Watson Ngalungwe commended the organization for the good gesture.

He said this is the kind of help that the kids need the most since they are supposed to eat well to supplement their diet considering that they are on medication.

“Thank you for coming with this support, these children always need food that can supplement their diet .When people come like this with support, these children are always happy because they are assured that they have people who really care for them.

“They get motivated to work hard and keep fighting for their good health because sometime they are discriminated,” He said

The leader for Ndunde Y+ Mwaiwawo Kamanga also thanked the organization for reaching out to them saying the help will go a long way in as far as their health is concerned.

However, she highlighted other challenges that they are facing including failure to complete school due to lack of fees among others and further appealed for support.

