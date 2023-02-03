Teeth Savers donates K2.6m worth of items to Chilanga School for the blind

Teeth Savers international, an international organisation that promotes oral hygiene, has donated assorted items to the tune of K2.6 million to learners at Chilanga school for the blind in Kasungu district as one way of helping in improving education standards and supporting less privileged pupils in the country.

Speaking in an interview after the donation Wednesday the organization’s country director Fred Sambani said the organization thought of coming up with the gesture, to encourage and inspire the learners in their education.

“As you know, Teeth savers foundation we support all the people regardless of their status, and we thought it wise to come and help Chilanga school for the blind to assist in promoting their health living.”

Sambani, a dentist by profession also motivated the learners about a career path dentistry as well as teaching them good ways of cleaning the teeth.

He said taking care of the mouth, teeth and gums is something that needs to be cherished forever.

The donation, among others, includes teeth brushes, toothpaste, cooking oil, bales of Sugar, bags of maize and rice bags, braille papers to mention a few.

Receiving the donation, headteacher for the school, Chikondano Kamphandira hailed Teeth Savers for the gifts saying the donation is timely.

He said the school is facing numerous challenges including food and lack of infrastructure.

“Our learners have been lacking items such as food, soap and good hostels and we are grateful with this assistance which is timely.

“We don’t have enough learning materials as you know we use special materials such as brail therefore we appeal to all well-wishers to borrow a leaf from Teeth Savers international ,” appealed Kamphandira.

Chilanga School for the Blind, which was established in 1954 has 114 low vision and blind learners.

