Teeth Savers International engages Malawi poet Chiwamba in oral health campaign

In a bid to raise awareness on the importance of oral hygiene, Sensational poet Robert Chiwamba has joined Teeth Savers International in spreading the message with his newly released poem titled ‘Tikonzereni Mkamwamo’.

In his poem, Chiwamba stresses the importance of oral hygiene and urged all Malawians to practice good oral health for the betterment of their lives.

According to Chiwamba, boys and girls should consider practicing good oral health hygiene if their relationships are to be cemented.

Chiwamba also encourages faith leaders to embrace the same saying bad smell emanating from the mouth of the man of God can spoil everything.

“We acknowledge your fair skin and shapely hips but what’s with that bad breath?, even you prophets, anointed men of God, a vessel of hisgood work, through you demons are cast and blessings are being received but you only have one assignment, clean your teeth!!,” says Chiwamba in his poem.

Teeth Savers International Country director Fred Sambani said they considered Chiwamba’s talent as part of commemorating a national oral health month.

“Every year either in the month of October or November we commemorate national oral health month where teeth savers international has actively participated since 2009 and we are happy to partner with Chiwamba because he knows how to capture people’s attention with his poetry,” he said

Sambani said the main aim of the campaign was to see people having an increased knowledge on oral health considering that person’s mouth is an integral part of the body and if any sort of oral health exists it can affect the entire body.

“Fit means being health, if you are going to be health, it must be in totality, the mouth and tissues are part of the body and therefore their health is part of the general health, if you don’t look after your teeth, if you have diseases in your mouth then you are not health,” said Sambani

Sambani said confidence in everything including interacting with friends and public speaking is inevitable when the mouth is in good condition.

He said taking good care of the mouth, teeth and gums is a worthy goal that needs to be cherished forever.

