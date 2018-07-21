Teeth Savers International promotes oral health at Kabwabwa primary school: Pupils receive toothpaste and tooth brushes

Teeth Savers International has distributed tooth paste and tooth brushes to pupils at Kabwabwa Primary school in Lilongwe as a way of motivating them to practice good Oral Heath and preserve their natural teeth.

The organisation believes that taking good care of the mouth, teeth and gums is a worthy goal that needs to be cherished at all cost considering that person’s mouth is the ‘window’ to their overall physical state and if any sort of oral health issue exists it can affect the entire body.

Speaking at Kabwabwa Primary school on Friday, Teeth Savers International Country Director Fred Sambani encouraged pupils to brush their teeth on daily basis to avoid teeth decay which can cause several problems and affect their well-being.

Sambani said Good Oral and Dental hygiene can help prevent bad breath, tooth decay and gum diseases.

“Your poor oral hygiene can actually lead to other health problems, including oral and facial pain, therefore make it a habit to brush your teeth each and every day”, he said

According to Sambani teeth Savers mainly focuses on sensitizing children and their parents on how to clean teeth to prevent tooth loss.

Kabwabwa Primary school Head teacher Joyce Mgusha thanked teeth savers international for the gesture saying oral health is paramount to the walfare of children and a boost to their class performance.

“We are very happy that they have distributed tooth paste and tooth brushes to pupils, these instruments will motivate them to clean their teeth and have good health. When pupils are in good health they tend to perform well in class.

“It is also important that teeth Savers has distributed toothpaste and tooth brushes to those pupils who have passed their final exams, it is an encouragement to them and they will work extra-hard in the other classes”, she said

Palmolive Malawi Senior Customer Development Manager Emily Jere retaliated that they partnered with teeth savers international because they share the same goal which is to provide oral health awareness to children aged 6 to 9.

“Colgate Palmolive has a program called Bright Smiles Bright futures(BSBF) which is a global corporate social responsibility program for Colgate Palmolive aimed at educating kids and sampling them with a toothbrush and a toothpaste so that they can take home and use”, She said

Jere added that Oral Hygiene programs are progressing well with the partnership between Palmolive Colgate Malawi and Teeth Savers International.

Founded by Dr. Jack Rudd, a Dentist in Lubbock, Texas, USA in 2000, Teeth savers was originally established to promote Oral Healthcare through education and treatment in the rural areas of Africa and South America.

Using songs, Visual dialogue and interactive activities, Teeth savers teaches Children and parents about the importance of Oral hygiene.

